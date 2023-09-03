Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 28,648 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,966,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $188,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,280 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,997,000 after buying an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,567,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.