Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $198,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $947.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $905.39. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,181 shares of company stock worth $21,731,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

