Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074,354 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.85% of First Horizon worth $176,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

