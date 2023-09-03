Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $174.72 Million Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,063,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Weis Markets worth $174,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 120.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WMK opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

