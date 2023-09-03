Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.71 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $175,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

