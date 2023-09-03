Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $177.56 Million Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.92% of Urban Outfitters worth $177,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.1 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

