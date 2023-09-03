Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $191.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.81% of Ingersoll Rand worth $191,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 143,977 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NYSE:IR opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

