Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $178,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.