Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 92,304 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 92,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of IQVIA worth $175,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 486,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 41.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,509,000 after acquiring an additional 237,753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 50.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $224.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

