Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.68% of Adient worth $181,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Adient by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adient

Adient Price Performance

ADNT opened at $40.44 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.