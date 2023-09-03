Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $197,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,868,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 198,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 324,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $177.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

