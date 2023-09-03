Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $181,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average is $207.66.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

