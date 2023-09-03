Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 119,661 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $198,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 5,313,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after buying an additional 3,107,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.