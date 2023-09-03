Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 220,333 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 220,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of eBay worth $186,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

