Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 269,339 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $183,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 33,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $339,323.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,100.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,128 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $173.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.71 and a 52-week high of $178.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

