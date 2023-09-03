Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $194,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $266,837,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,126,000 after buying an additional 1,159,687 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after buying an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.7 %

RRX stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average is $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.