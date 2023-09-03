Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DFS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

