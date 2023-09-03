Divi Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $7,067.73 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Divi has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,553,338,133 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,552,695,892.035504. The last known price of Divi is 0.00186875 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $46,829.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

