DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.44

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $14.47. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 63,853 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 408,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 71,598 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

