DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.44

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $14.47. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 63,853 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
