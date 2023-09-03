Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.56 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Duluth Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DLTH opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 million, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.23. Duluth has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

