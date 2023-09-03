EAC Price Reaches $0.0011 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. EAC has a market cap of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00246284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014179 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

