Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

