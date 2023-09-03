Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target increased by HSBC from $161.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $233.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.28. Eaton has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $233.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,650 shares of company stock worth $26,448,471 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after acquiring an additional 179,258 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

