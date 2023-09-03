Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.94

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.94 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 152.60 ($1.92). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 152.40 ($1.92), with a volume of 1,138,350 shares changing hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.33. The stock has a market cap of £593.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($24,706.92). 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

