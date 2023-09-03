Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,143,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.65% of Edison International worth $716,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 46.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

