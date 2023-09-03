Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Edison International worth $42,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 189,441 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Edison International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

