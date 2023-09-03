Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

EGTYF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.