ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Hits $15,741.28

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $15,741.28 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00017157 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,864.79 or 1.00016970 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation.



