Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 274 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

