Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 697 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 196.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 313,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Lennar Stock Up 1.3 %

LEN stock opened at $120.66 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

