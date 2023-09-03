Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.18 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 307.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,404 shares of company stock worth $7,208,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

