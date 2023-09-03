Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $243.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.33 and its 200 day moving average is $210.37. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

