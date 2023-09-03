Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,853,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $212.36 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.60.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

