Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $19.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Embraer has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

