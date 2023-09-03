Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $508,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 856,540 shares of company stock worth $20,492,551 over the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.57%.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

