EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Position Lowered by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. EnerSys comprises about 1.5% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $78,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 203.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.90. 172,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,129. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.57.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EnerSys

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.