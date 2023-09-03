Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stake Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Enova International worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enova International by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Enova International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $396,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $150,029.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enova International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enova International

Enova International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ENVA opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $499.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.