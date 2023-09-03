Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
