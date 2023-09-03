EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPR. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.07.

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EPR Properties by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

