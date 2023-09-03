ESL Trust Services LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ESL Trust Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.99. 654,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,498. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

