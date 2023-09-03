Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $15.29

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $15.29 or 0.00059106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $58.20 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,860.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00246814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00743512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.50 or 0.00543300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00117487 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,827,413 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

