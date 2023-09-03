Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $195.81 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $195.81 billion and $2.83 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,628.83 or 0.06298565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000982 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038131 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017016 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026219 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012470 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002471 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,216,737 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
