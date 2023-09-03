Ethic Inc. Buys 22,829 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $38.40 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

