Ethic Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,320. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

