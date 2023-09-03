Ethic Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,617,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,537 shares of company stock valued at $37,674,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

