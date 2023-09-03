Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 409.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,182 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.