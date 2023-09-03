Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

