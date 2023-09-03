Ethic Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

