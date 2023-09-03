Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 222.13% and a negative return on equity of 258.20%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

