Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 222.13% and a negative return on equity of 258.20%.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.