Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 256,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

